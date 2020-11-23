Province's top doctor expects lockdowns to be extended

Ontario's top doctor is indicatinng it's likely the lockdown in Toronto and Peel will go beyond 28 days.

Dr. David Williams says he doesn't think the areas will be able to get the numbers down enough to emerge from the lockdown on December 21st.

He says they'll be releasing information in the coming days on how you can celebrate a COVID Christmas or a COVID Hanukkah, safely this year.

He doesn't expect the lockdown order to be lifted before the new year if things keep progressing at the current rate.

Although, Williams did add a little hope we'd move out of a lockdown saying, "it's possible," but not likely.