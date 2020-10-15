Province says there will be enough flu shots to go around

There is no flu shot shortage.

That from Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot who was asked yesterday about reports of long lines as people flock to pharmacies to get a vaccine.

Elliot says the first shipments went to hospitals and long term care homes, to vaccinate the most vulnerable.

The Health Minister says "people should not be concerned about it, we do not have any shortages, our regularly shipments are coming in well"

She does recommend people call ahead to pharmacies before they go to make sure at that particular time there are enough vaccines in stock or to find out if they need to make an appointment.

Elliot adds they are expecting a big shipment to arrive today.