Province says they are developing new math strategy
The Ontario government says it's developing a new math strategy after results show math scores across three grades have dropped post-pandemic.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province will send what he calls math action teams to underperforming school boards for extra help.
The province will also spend 15-million dollars to make digital resources available and extend tutoring programs.
The announcements comes in the wake of yesterday's results showing around 50 per cent of Grade 9 student met the province's math standard last year, down from 75 per cent pre-pandemic.
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Sarah Pritula - Director, Community Crew, Providing Hope One Healthy Lunch at a Time
Jeff Chesebrough - CEO Innovate Niagara
-
Author Brian Martin
Author Brian Martin
-
Brett Sweeney on Foster families
Brett Sweeney on Foster families