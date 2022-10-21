Province says they are developing new math strategy

The Ontario government says it's developing a new math strategy after results show math scores across three grades have dropped post-pandemic.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province will send what he calls math action teams to underperforming school boards for extra help.



The province will also spend 15-million dollars to make digital resources available and extend tutoring programs.



The announcements comes in the wake of yesterday's results showing around 50 per cent of Grade 9 student met the province's math standard last year, down from 75 per cent pre-pandemic.