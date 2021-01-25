Province says timeline for reopening schools in Niagara imminent

A date and plan for reopening schools for in-person instruction in more urban areas of Ontario outside of the province’s COVID-19 hotspots such as Niagara, London and Ottawa could come in the next week.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 today, that a decision for areas outside of Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex could be imminent.

When class returns in Niagara more students will be required to wear masks at all times.

Students in Grades 1 to 3 will now have to wear masks.

In addition, Lecce says a surveillance testing program will see “thousands” of pupils and staff members receive tests each week.

Surveillance testing was promised by the Ford government in the summer of 2020 but did not get underway until December, where it quickly revealed some schools in Toronto and Windsor were showing sustained asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

