Province set to add 329 long term care beds in Niagara

The province is set to add 329 long term care beds to the Niagara.

The announcement today includes another 543 reveloped beds in the region.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says, "The number of people in Niagara who will need long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade. Today's announcement will help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them."

28 new and 68 redeveloped long-term care beds allocated to Crescent Park Lodge, which is licensed to Conmed Health Care Group. A modern, new 96-bed home will be built in Fort Erie to replace the existing 68-bed home. Construction is expected to start by spring 2023.

91 new and 101 redeveloped beds allocated to West Park Health Center, currently a 101-bed home in St. Catharines licensed to Southbridge Care Homes Inc., which will be moving to Niagara Falls. This project will create a brand new 192-bed home. Construction is expected to start by fall 2022.

100 new and 124 redeveloped beds allocated to Niagara Long Term Care Residence, which is licensed to Arch Long Term Care LP. A new 224-bed home will be built in Niagara-on-the-Lake to replace the existing 124-bed home. Construction is expected to start by winter 2024.

104 new long-term care beds allocated to Extendicare St. Catharines, which is licensed to Extendicare (Canada) Inc. This is a further allocation on top of a previous allocation of 152 upgraded beds, which will result in a new 256-bed home being built to replace the existing 152-bed home. Construction is expected to start by spring 2023.

6 new and 250 redeveloped beds allocated to Garden City Manor, a St. Catharines long-term care home licensed to Revera Long Term Care Inc. A new 256-bed home will be built on the current Garden City Manor site. The home currently has 200 beds. The remaining 50 beds to be redeveloped are being transferred from Kilean Lodge in Grimsby, which will be closed after completion of the new Garden City Manor. Construction on the new home is expected to start by late fall 2023.

Thomas Wellner, President and CEO, Revera, says, "Investing in modern state-of-the art long term care homes is the right thing to do for our residents and our staff. Revera is committed to upgrading and expanding aging senior care infrastructure. We look forward to working with the Ministry of Long-Term Care on this redevelopment project which will combine two older homes: Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Kilean Lodge in Grimsby into a beautiful new 256-bed home for Niagara seniors."