Province set to appoint facilitator to review governance in Niagara

The provincial government is set to appoint a regional facilitator for Niagara that assess governance in the region.

The is the word from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Steve Clark made the announcement yesterday at the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

In a release, the government says the facilitator will be tasked with assessing local governance structures to ensure they are prepared to support future growth and the needs of the residents particularly building homes and housing-enabling infrastructure.

Niagara is not alone as regional facilitators will also be placed in Durham, Halton, Simcoe County, Waterloo and York.

Facilitators are set to be in place by September 11th but no other timelines were announced.