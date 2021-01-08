Province smashes previous COVID-19 cases count record
The Province is reporting a record setting 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The Ministry of Health says 450 of those are apparently from earlier this week.
An additional 26 people have died in the province.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says nearly 71,500 tests were completed during the last reporting period.
The highest number of cases is in Toronto with 1,382 new cases, 691 in Peel, 427 in York Region.
According to Elliott the Niagara Region is reporting 213 cases but when our numbers come out at noon from Public Health they may be slightly different due to reporting times.
Province reporting, as of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, more than 87,560 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
-
One Year Since Neil Peart's Passing, Taskforce Preparing for Fundraising CampaignShelby Knox Speaks with Dave DeRocco, Neil Peart Memorial Task Force regarding one year anniversary of Neil Peart's passing, preparing for memorial fundraiser
-
Latest Job Numbers/Pandemic/December 2020 DataShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Niagara Workforce Planning Board Operations and Research Manager regarding latest job numbers
-
Responsibilities of Social Media Companies During a Coup/Civii UnrestShelby Knox Speaks with Marc Saltzman, Technology Evangelist, Journalist, Author, TV and Radio Host regarding social media companies and their responsibilities during civil unrest