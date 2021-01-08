Province smashes previous COVID-19 cases count record

The Province is reporting a record setting 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The Ministry of Health says 450 of those are apparently from earlier this week.

An additional 26 people have died in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says nearly 71,500 tests were completed during the last reporting period.

The highest number of cases is in Toronto with 1,382 new cases, 691 in Peel, 427 in York Region.

According to Elliott the Niagara Region is reporting 213 cases but when our numbers come out at noon from Public Health they may be slightly different due to reporting times.

Province reporting, as of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, more than 87,560 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.