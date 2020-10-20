Province to allow dance studios to reopen in Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York

Dance studios in the four COVID hot spots in Ontario that are currently in a modified version of Stage 2 can now reopen their doors with some restrictions.

The province's Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod tweeting out last night that indoor dance class can resume providing all participants are pre registered and stay at least two metres apart.

MacLeod says studios must also stick to indoor gathering rules allowing no more than 10 people in a studio at once.

MacLeod told CP24 earlier in the day, that she was working with her colleagues at the health table to “bring in line” dance class studios to similar activities like cheerleading, swimming and other sports that have not been shut down under the new restrictions.