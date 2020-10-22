Province to announce initiative to reduce plastics in our lakes

The province's Environment Minister will make an announcement today as part of Waste Reduction Week.

A release says Jeff Yurek will outline efforts to reduce litter and plastic waste in our Great Lakes.

Yesterday, the Ford government introduced a new regulation requiring producers to collect their electrical and electronic equipment, such as cell phones, computers, printers and gaming equipment.

The regulation, which goes into effect January 1st, also promotes the reuse and refurbishment of products so they can be resold.