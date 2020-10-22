Province to announce initiative to reduce plastics in our lakes
The province's Environment Minister will make an announcement today as part of Waste Reduction Week.
A release says Jeff Yurek will outline efforts to reduce litter and plastic waste in our Great Lakes.
Yesterday, the Ford government introduced a new regulation requiring producers to collect their electrical and electronic equipment, such as cell phones, computers, printers and gaming equipment.
The regulation, which goes into effect January 1st, also promotes the reuse and refurbishment of products so they can be resold.
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.
-
Roundtable – Pelham Virtual Roadtrip – Mayor Marvin Junkin/Councillor Diana HusonROUNDTABLE – Mayor Marvin Junkin and Councillor Diana Huson
-
Pelham Medical Aesthetics & Co. – Pelham Virtual RoadtripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Pelham. Tim talks with Pelham Medical Aesthetics & Co. – Marcie Bak.