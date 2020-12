The Province is expected to announce some support for the struggling tourism industry in Niagara tomorrow.

Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod will be in Beamsville for an announcement.

She'll be joined by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton and Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati confirming he'll be attending as well.

It's set for the Community Garden at Town Hall at 3:15 p.m.