Province to create regulated online gaming market
The Ontario government plans to create a regulated online gaming market under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.
It says ``iGaming Ontario'' will conduct and manage new internet gaming offerings in the province to help protect consumers.
The province says this will provide more choices and ensure a level playing field for new businesses.
The announcement follows Parliament's vote to legalize single-event sports gambling last month.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Brett BoakeROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Brett Boake
-
Dear Bishop Bergie, Pope Francis, apologize.The mayor, MP, and MPP for St. Catharines are calling on the leader of the Catholic Church in Niagara to demand a formal apology for the church's role in the residential school system. Tim talks to Chris Bittle MP in St. Catharines about the demand for an apology on Canadian soil from Pope Francis.
-
View from the Drive Thru - MLB GOATsView from the Drive Thru - MLB GOATs