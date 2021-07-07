iHeartRadio
Province to create regulated online gaming market

The Ontario government plans to create a regulated online gaming market under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

It says ``iGaming Ontario'' will conduct and manage new internet gaming offerings in the province to help protect consumers.

The province says this will provide more choices and ensure a level playing field for new businesses.

The announcement follows Parliament's vote to legalize single-event sports gambling last month. 

