Province to give details on two major sporting tournaments

Supporters will find out today where the province stands on Hamilton's bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Ontario's minister of sport is expected to give an update today on bids to host those games, as well as some of the FIFA World Cup games.



Canada is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and the United States but the venues for the men's soccer tournament have not been announced.



A committee has also been formed to put together a bid for Hamilton to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Earlier this month Flamborough MPP Donna Skelly threw cold water on the Hamilton bid dream saying the financial implications associated with holding the Commonwealth and some of the FIFA World Cup games in the same summer would be too much of a burden on the province in light of the economic blow from COVID-19.