Province to present two day's worth of COVID-19 statistics today

Today's number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario is expected to be quite high as the province catches up from the Easter weekend.

Officials did not provide an update yesterday due to Easter Sunday, so two day's worth of data will be presented today.

On Saturday, provincial officials confirmed 3,009 new COVID-19 cases following 3,089 from Friday.

Locally, Niagara Region Public Health reported 113 new cases yesterday, bringing the active total to 773.

On Saturday 84 new cases in Niagara were confirmed.