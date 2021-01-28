Province to provide updated COVID-19 modelling today

Ontario will provide an update on COVID-19 modelling projections today.



The province says Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chairman of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will present the update this afternoon.



The new data comes two weeks after the province invoked a stay-at-home order in a bid to halt surging case spread.



The province's chief medical officer of health says a provincewide lockdown, which started in late December, has contributed to a reduction in daily cases.



The last modelling update provided by the province earlier this month warned that rising virus case rates threatened to overwhelm the health care system.

n Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 more deaths linked to the virus.