Province to release findings of investigation into false alert

A report will be released today on the false alarm that was sent out in January, during a training exercise, warning of an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

The false alert was pushed to cellphones, radios and TV's across the province on the morning of Sunday, January 12th.

The alert said there was no abnormal release of radioactivity and people near the facility did not have to take protective actions.

Two hours later an all clear alert was sent to cellphones.

The province launched an investigation to determine what went wrong.