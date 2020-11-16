Province turning its attention to COVID-19 outbreaks on farms
The province's Agriculture Minister is set to make an announcement this morning on COVID-19 prevention in our agri-food sector.
Ernie Hardeman will be joined by the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Association to discuss ways to prevent and control the virus on farms.
Niagara Public Health is currently helping a flower farm in Jordan Station deal with an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The outbreak at Floral One has sickened more than 45 workers both temporary foreign and domestic workers.
