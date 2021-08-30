Province updates screening tool for schools and daycare

Ontario has removed a runny nose from its list of COVID-19 symptoms requiring a child to stay home from school or daycare.

The updated online COVID-19 screening tool lists five categories of symptoms ``most commonly associated with COVID-19.''

Those are fever and chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, losing taste or smell and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Children reporting any of those symptoms are to stay home, isolate and seek COVID-19 testing.

A spokeswoman for the health minister confirmed a runny nose was removed from the daily screening but said anyone with symptoms of illness should stay home.

Alexandra Hilkene says health units can give further advice on isolation requirements based things like the local COVID-19 situation and whether an individual was in contact with a confirmed case.

