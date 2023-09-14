Province wants pharmacists to prescribe flu medication and administer R-S-V vaccines

Ontario is planning to allow pharmacists to prescribe flu medication and administer R-S-V vaccines, when available, ahead of an expected fall viral surge.



The Ministry of Health is asking for feedback on new draft regulations from the Ontario College of Pharmacists, but with a short two-week comment period as the respiratory virus season looms.



The document from the college says this fall and winter may see a surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus similar to last year, which saw high numbers of people in ICU with a particular peak seen in pediatric hospitals.



The new rules would see pharmacists able to prescribe Tamiflu -- medication to treat influenza -- to patients over one year old.



Pharmacists have also been able to prescribe Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 since December, and the Ontario Pharmacists Association says there have been more than 174,000 such prescriptions.



As well, the regulations would allow pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to administer R-S-V vaccines once available.



Health Canada has approved an RSV vaccine for people aged 60 and older, but it may be of limited use during this season as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization isn't expected to issue guidance on it until next year.