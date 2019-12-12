Province wants to make co owning a home easier
The Ford government is hoping co ownership may help alleviate Ontario's housing shortage.
The province released a guide yesterday to help, anyone considering co owning a home, how to navigate the complicated process of financing the shared purchase.
Housing Minister Steve Clark says addressing the housing shortage is going to take new and innovative ideas.
Durham MPP Lindsey Park, became a proponent of co ownership after four seniors in her riding bought a home together in Port Perry
Park tells the CBC, as a result, they also opened up four houses that were otherwise unavailable.
Co ownership is also becoming more popular in Toronto where housing prices are through the roof.
