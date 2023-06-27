Provinces with existing dental coverage got smaller share of federal kids' benefit

Provinces and territories that already cover dental-care services for children have been given a smaller share of federal dollars from the Canada Dental Benefit.



Data provided to Parliament shows provinces with dental benefits for all children were given less federal money by population than those that offer only targeted coverage.



The federal dental benefit was launched last fall, and is designed to provide cash payments to low- and middle-income families without private insurance.



Prince Edward Island, Nunavut, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Yukon all cover at least basic care for children _ and received less funding than the average.



The Liberals initially promised a dental-care program by the end of 20-22 as part of their confidence-and-supply agreement with the N-D-P.



When they couldn't meet that deadline, the government launched a temporary benefit for children of middle-income families while they work on a permanent program.