Provincial and Federal politicians return to work

It's back to business for MPP's

The Ontario legislature resumes sitting after a break filled with labour strife.

Contract talks between the province and the four major teacher's union remain stalled

All four unions have a provincewide one day strike set for Friday which means about two million students get the day off.

The government is also likely to be grilled over its decision to cancel Hamilton's one billion dollar light rail transit project.

Meantime MP's also get back to work today.

Prime Minister Trudeau's minority government can expect a busy day dominated by how to deal with the Indigenous blockades and protests that have virtually shut down rail traffic across the country.

