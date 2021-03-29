Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this afternoon

Premier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement.

Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement.

"We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too.

She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.