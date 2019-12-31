iHeartRadio
Provincial ban on promoting vaping products goes into effect

Ontario's new ban on promoting vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations goes into effect Wednesday.

The provincial government announced the regulations in the fall in response to research that shows vaping is on the rise among young people.

They will be identical with the current ban on in-store tobacco promotion.

The government will still allow vaping products to be promoted in stores that are open to people aged 19 and older.

