Provincial ban on promoting vaping products goes into effect
Ontario's new ban on promoting vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations goes into effect Wednesday.
The provincial government announced the regulations in the fall in response to research that shows vaping is on the rise among young people.
They will be identical with the current ban on in-store tobacco promotion.
The government will still allow vaping products to be promoted in stores that are open to people aged 19 and older.
David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks
Matt talks with David about the success of this year's New Year's Eve Celebrations at the Falls and to see what they're planning for 2021.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.