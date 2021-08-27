Provincial data lists 464 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19 today.

The latest report shows 306 people are being treated outside the ICU, with 137 of those patients listed as unvaccinated, 14 as partially vaccinated, and 31 as fully vaccinated.

There are 158 people in the ICU today. Of that number, 89 people are unvaccinated, 9 are partially vaccinated, and 10 are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination status of the remaining people is unknown.

Over 80 percent of today's newly announced COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated people or people whose vaccination status is unknown

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed 781 cases have been announced today, with 634 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

However, she also adds 22 of today's cases involving long-term health care workers are not recent and have been included today as part of data clean-up.