Provincial data lists 482 people with COVID-19 in hospital today

There are 482 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals today.

The latest provincial data lists 320 people being treated in hospital but outside the ICU. Of that number, 292 patients, roughly 91 percent, are considered to be not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 28 people are fully vaccinated.

The update also lists 162 people with COVID-19 being treated in the ICU: 89 people are unvaccinated, 6 are partially vaccinated, and 12 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining ICU patients is unknown.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 865 new COVID-19 cases today with 692 of those infections among people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.