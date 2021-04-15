Provincial funding aims to help women and young people get into construction and manufacturing
Some women and young people in Niagara will receive provincial help to get into the construction and manufacturing industries.
The Ontario government is investing more than $560,000 to offer training and mentorship for up to 60 women and youth as the sectors anticipate a shortage of 31,000 workers over the next 10 years.
Labour, Training, and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton says, "Women and young people have been especially vulnerable to job losses as a result of COVID-19. With free on-the-job training and mentorship, this new program will give them a much-needed hand up, and make sure businesses in the Niagara region have the workers they need to recover from the pandemic."
The YMCA of Niagara will lead the project, connecting interested people with mentors at local construction and manufacturing businesses.
On-the-job training will be offered in careers such as carpentry, machine operating, and welding.
Applications from employers and potential participants are due by May 17th through the YMCA of Niagara.
Training starts June 7th and will be free for participants with employers eligible for up to $3,000 per participant.
-
ROUNDTABLE Madi Fuller and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Madi Fuller and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK APR 15The Federal Government announced a support program for Air Canada. Canada's Bank Regulator announced a modification to the stress test used when deciding on the size of mortgage a borrower can handle. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
View from the Drive Thru - Vaccine passports are old newsView from the Drive Thru - Vaccine passports are old news