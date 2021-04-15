Provincial funding aims to help women and young people get into construction and manufacturing

Some women and young people in Niagara will receive provincial help to get into the construction and manufacturing industries.

The Ontario government is investing more than $560,000 to offer training and mentorship for up to 60 women and youth as the sectors anticipate a shortage of 31,000 workers over the next 10 years.

Labour, Training, and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton says, "Women and young people have been especially vulnerable to job losses as a result of COVID-19. With free on-the-job training and mentorship, this new program will give them a much-needed hand up, and make sure businesses in the Niagara region have the workers they need to recover from the pandemic."

The YMCA of Niagara will lead the project, connecting interested people with mentors at local construction and manufacturing businesses.

On-the-job training will be offered in careers such as carpentry, machine operating, and welding.

Applications from employers and potential participants are due by May 17th through the YMCA of Niagara.

Training starts June 7th and will be free for participants with employers eligible for up to $3,000 per participant.

