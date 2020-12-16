Provincial government announces more funding to help municipalities deal with COVID-19

The Ontario government is offering more funding to municipalities as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark announced an additional $695 million to provide financial relief.

Of the $695 million, $299 is being allocated to all 444 municipalities as operating budgets are being finalized.

The government will also distribute $396 million amongst 48 of the hardest hit municipalities.

President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Graydon Smith says the funding will ensure municipalities are in a better position to maintain vital services in 2021 and proceed with capital investments.

Niagara will see a little more than $9.1 million of that funding.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says the funding will provide some relief for the numerous unexpected costs related to the pandemic.

He says the money will also help with the region's affordable housing and homelessness initiatives.

Today's funding is in addition to the $12.1 million the region received to help with added costs incurred in 2020.

