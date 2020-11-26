Provincial government could soon put a cap on delivery app fees during pandemic

Third-party delivery app fees could soon be capped in Ontario.



The Progressive Conservative government is expected to introduce legislation today that would limit how much apps like UberEats and DoorDash can charge restaurants for their service.



Documents obtained by The Canadian Press say any company caught skirting the proposed law could be fined up to $10 million.



The effort will focus on areas under the strongest level of COVID-19 restrictions, which currently cover Toronto and Peel Region