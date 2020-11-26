Provincial government could soon put a cap on delivery app fees during pandemic
Third-party delivery app fees could soon be capped in Ontario.
The Progressive Conservative government is expected to introduce legislation today that would limit how much apps like UberEats and DoorDash can charge restaurants for their service.
Documents obtained by The Canadian Press say any company caught skirting the proposed law could be fined up to $10 million.
The effort will focus on areas under the strongest level of COVID-19 restrictions, which currently cover Toronto and Peel Region
Biolyse Pharma Working to Enhance Effectiveness of QuercetinMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Paul E. Marik - Professor of Medicine/Serves as Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School regarding Quercetin to combat COVID-19
In Person Shows Coming Up/Survival of Live ShowsMatt Holmes Speaks with Erik Dickson - Warehouse Concert Hall regarding the survival of live shows
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues