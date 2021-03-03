Provincial government invests $27 million in GTA tourism attractions
Ontario officials have announced $27 million to support several organizations this morning including The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, The Royal Ontario Museum, The Ontario Science Centre, and The Royal Botanical Gardens.
Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod says provincial attractions have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and will take the longest to recover.
Niagara received its share of the funding back in December when $12.8M was announced.
Most of the funds will be used to help offset operating costs, but some of the money will also be used for repair work and critical upgrades:
- The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will receive up to $9.6 million in stabilization funding for operating costs.
- The Royal Ontario Museum will receive up to $9.5 million in stabilization funding to support museum operations, as well as $300,000 for capital repairs.
- The Ontario Science Centre will receive up to $4.35 million in stabilization funding to support the ongoing operation of their facilities, as well as $890,000 for capital repairs.
- The McMichael Canadian Art Collection will receive up to $1.2 million in stabilization funding for operating costs, as well as $50,000 for capital repairs to support maintenance of the gallery and grounds.
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will receive $705,000 to support critical infrastructure upgrades to the building's cooling, heating and ventilation systems, as well as the installation of touchless washroom devices.
- The Royal Botanical Gardens will receive $430,000 for infrastructure projects that wi ll increase the safety of visitors and staff by reducing the spread of COVID-19
