Provincial government invests $27 million in GTA tourism attractions

Ontario officials have announced $27 million to support several organizations this morning including The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, The Royal Ontario Museum, The Ontario Science Centre, and The Royal Botanical Gardens.

Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod says provincial attractions have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and will take the longest to recover.

Niagara received its share of the funding back in December when $12.8M was announced.

Most of the funds will be used to help offset operating costs, but some of the money will also be used for repair work and critical upgrades: