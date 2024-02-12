Provincial government is set to release its third quarter finances later today.

The Ontario government is set to release its third quarter finances later today.



Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy will give remarks starting at 11 am.



In Ontario's first quarter finances, the province showed it spent about 766 million dollars more than planned in the first quarter of the fiscal year, but the province's bottom line is the same since nearly all of that new spending came from contingency funds.



The deficit projection for 2023-24 was listed then as 1.3 billion dollars.