Provincial government leaving hot spot pop-up vaccination clinics to local public health units

The provincial government will be leaving targeted hot spot mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics to local public health units.

Teams will be administering the vaccines to people 18 and older in high-risk congregate settings, residential buildings, and faith-based locations to help quell surges in specific hot spot areas identified by postal code.

The clinics will be set up and promoted by local public health units and will not use the provincial booking system.

Locally, one Niagara Falls area with the postal code L2G has been identified as a hot spot.

Those local residents may have a bit of a wait ahead of them as the province is starting the mobile clinics in only Peel and Toronto and will expand to the other identified areas in the future.

The province is also considering allowing some workplaces to host targeted vaccination clinics.

Employers wanting to host an on-site clinic must be located in a hot spot community and have had a previous COVID-19 outbreak or be at risk of an outbreak.

The employer would set up, operate, and fund the clinic and must also vaccinate community members either at the on-site clinic or at an alternative location approved by public health.