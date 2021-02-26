Provincial government may announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Niagara today

The province may prepare to move Niagara into a lower tier of the COVID-19 restriction system today.

The region has now been in the 'Grey' lockdown level for two weeks and an announcement is expected from provincial officials later today on next steps.

Earlier this week, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji said he believed Niagara could be ready to move down one level into the 'Red' zone.

Under that category grocery stores and pharmacies can open to 75 percent capacity, all other stores can reopen with up to 50 percent capacity, and indoor dining is allowed for up to 10 people total.

Gyms and salons would also be allowed to reopen.

However, since Hirji said he believed Niagara could be ready for the Red level, six possible variant cases have been detected within the region.

The cases have not yet been lab confirmed.