Provincial inspectors to visit construction sites today

Construction workers may get a visit from workplace inspectors today.

The province is sending 200 workplace inspectors and some provincial offences officers to 1,300 construction sites across the province today.

Officers will also be visiting over 500 workplaces, such as big box stores and warehouses, in Toronto, Ottawa, York, and other hot spots today.

Labour, Training, and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton says the worksites have been regularly inspected during the pandemic, but it is more important than ever due to the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Violations could result in $750 fines for individuals and $1,000 fines for businesses.