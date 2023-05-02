Provincial investment in home heating upgrades helping more families save money and reduce emissions

The Ontario government is investing a total of $8.2 million in the Clean Home Heating Initiative to help families in more communities keep energy costs down.

The increased funding brings the total number of households eligible to more than 1,500.

The Clean Home Heating Initiative, delivered in collaboration with Enbridge, will allow households to leverage Ontario’s world-class clean electricity grid.

“Switching to hybrid heating could save customers up to $280 every year on their energy bills, while cutting their emissions by a third thanks to Ontario’s clean electricity grid,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy.

Electric heat pumps replace existing air conditioners in the summer, but they can also operate in reverse in the winter to provide high-efficiency home heating.

The Clean Home Heating Initiative supports Ontario’s economy and advances market readiness to offer clean heating options by creating well-paying jobs and building capacity in the skilled trades, including the province’s HVAC industry, and local Ontario-based suppliers.

Residents of Barrie, London, St. Catharines, Peterborough and Sault Ste. Marie continue to be eligible for the Clean Home Heating Initiative