Provincial officials expected to announce next steps for COVID-19 hot spots today

The province is expected to announce next steps for COVID-19 hot spots today.

Toronto, Peel, and North Bay are still under strict stay-at-home orders while all other parts of the province were moved back to the colour-coded restriction system last month.

Health officials in Toronto and Peel are recommending a move to the highest tier of the colour-coded restrictions: Grey - Lockdown.

Under the colour-coded lockdown, some businesses previously shuttered by the stay-at-home order would be allowed to reopen with restrictions in place.

If the province agrees to transition the regions back to the colour-coded system, it is expected the change would come into effect on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford has an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m.