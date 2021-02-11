Provincial officials say first round of COVID-19 vaccines completed in long-term care facilities

The Ontario government says the first round of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to all long-term care residents who wanted one.

To date, more than 62,000 long-term care residents received at least the first dose, and more than 34,000 residents have already received the second shot.

Provincial officials had set February 15th as the target date to administer vaccines in all long-term care homes.

Locally, Niagara Region Public Health is reporting all eligible residents in long-term care homes and high risk retirement homes have received at least one shot.

Second doses have been administered to 87.5 percent of long-term care residents, and 7.1 percent of people living in high risk retirement homes.

Three long-term care facilities are reporting full completion of first and second doses: Deer Park Villa, Foyer Richelieu, and Upper Canada Lodge.

The provincial government has been facing criticism of the vaccine roll out due to delays from manufacturers and supply shortages.

Officials have still not explained why a shipment of Moderna vaccine destined for Niagara was diverted elsewhere.