Provincial officials say they will be ready to accept vaccines by end of December
The Ontario government says the province will be ready to receive vaccines by the end of this month.
Premier Doug Ford says he has been in contact with the Prime Minister, vaccine manufacturers, storage experts, and distributors to make sure the vaccine rollout will happen as efficiently as possible.
When the time comes, provincial officials will be receiving logistical support from manufacturers like Pfizer.
Members of Ontario's Vaccine Distribution Task Force will be announced in the coming days.
Despite these preparations, it is still unclear exactly when the first vaccines will be available to Canadians.
