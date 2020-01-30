Provincial police arrest wanted man hiding in pine tree after coyote run-in
Provincial police say they've arrested a wanted man thanks to the suspect's ill-fated run-in with a coyote in Howick, Ont.
They say someone called about a suspicious pickup truck at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday and police began investigating.
They saw a man's footprints and curiously what looked like coyote footprints alongside them.
Officers followed the footsteps and found a man hiding 10 metres up in a pine tree.
They say the man claimed the coyote was chasing him and he climbed up the tree to avoid an attack.
But they say it turns out that the man had been wanted on outstanding charges, which they didn't disclose, so he was arrested.
