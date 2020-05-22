Provincial watchdog investigating death at Niagara Falls police station

The Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a 24 year old woman at the Niagara Falls police station.

The SIU says police arrested the woman around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon for breaching conditions.

She was taken to the station and placed in a holding cell.

The SIU says the woman left her cell around 2:00 yesterday afternoon for a bail hearing by phone and then was returned.

A few hours later, officers found the woman unresponsive and she was pronounced dead after EMS arrived on scene.

