PSW charged after Welland detectives recover stolen jewelry

Police have arrested a personal support worker in connection with the theft of jewelry from the home of a senior citizen in Welland.

Police say the woman used her position to enter the client's home.

When the theft was discovered police started an investigation.

The jewelry was recovered in a local pawnshop and police were able to identify the PSW through closed-circuit television.

Seventy-one-year-old Melody Varley is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and traffic in property.

The investigation revealed numerous pieces of jewelry have been pawned over the past several weeks.

Police say others that Varley cared for should check their personal belongings and view the images on their website.