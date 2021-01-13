PSW receives Niagara's first COVID-19 vaccine

A PSW is the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Niagara.

Faber Baquero is a PSW in St. Catharines who has worked at Linhaven for 13 years.

He says he prays every day and feels blessed to receive the vaccine today.

"I'm hopeful this vaccine is what we need. The community needs to get back on track."

The vaccines arrived in Niagara yesterday, earmarked for health care workers, long-term care residents, and essential caregivers.

Niagara Health's President Lynn Guerriero hopes to have 11,000 people vaccinated over the next three weeks.