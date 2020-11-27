Psychiatrist continues testimony in Toronto van attack trial

A renowned forensic psychiatrist takes the stand for a second day today at the murder trial of Alek Minassian.



Minassian has admitted to carrying out the van attack in Toronto that killed 10 people more than two years ago.



Dr. John Bradford testified yesterday that Minassian doesn't meet the traditional test to be found not criminally responsible for his actions.



Defence lawyers have argued Minassian should be found not criminally responsible on account of his autism spectrum disorder