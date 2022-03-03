PTSD rehabilitation centre dedicated to treating first responders and medical personnel

A Toronto health-care facility is set to build a rehabilitation centre dedicated solely to treating first responders and medical personnel for post-traumatic stress injuries.



Runnymede Healthcare Centre will unveil the plans later today alongside Premier Doug Ford.



Runnymede C-E-O Connie Dejak (DAY-yak) says there's a clear need for help specifically for first responders.



She says there are two facilities in the U-S for first responders, but none in Canada.



There will be an outpatient and assessment site in Toronto and a 40-bed inpatient site in Caledon.



She says families will be able to come and visit loved ones and pets are also welcome to stay the duration.