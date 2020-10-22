Public asked to keep an eye out for three guitars stolen from Niagara Falls' Hard Rock Cafe

Staff at the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls are asking residents to keep their eyes peeled for three distinctive stolen guitars.

Officials say the guitars were stolen on Sunday around 10:15 a.m.

The guitars are listed as a Guns and Roses, Green Paisley Tele Electric Guitar; Neil Young Electric Red Fender Strato; and an autographed Pink Floyd Electric Metallic White Strato.

A picture of the suspect has also been shared on social media.

Anyone with more information is asked to contract the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 Report# 20-102242