Public elementary students in Niagara have one day left of school for the week
All public elementary school children across Niagara have the next two days off school.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is planning a provincewide strike tomorrow, and all boards will hold a one-day strike on another day this week.
That means elementary kids with the DSBN are off Tuesday and Wednesday.
The union representing French teachers has announced it will be starting weekly, provincewide strikes starting Thursday.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is holding a strike on Thursday, that means DSBN high schools will be closed then.
The OSSTF strike also impacts some french schools both elementary and secondary in Niagara.
The strikes come as teachers try to put pressure on the province during contract negotiations.
