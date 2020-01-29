iHeartRadio
Public elementary teachers' union and provincial government back at bargaining table

CKTB - NEWS - ETFO Niagara Strike Jan 23 2020

The public elementary teachers' union and representatives for the provincial government are being called back to the bargaining table.

Today's meeting with a government appointed mediator will be the first time the two sides have come face-to-face in over a month.

If the talks don't got well, all Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario members will take part in a province wide strike on Thursday, February 6th while Niagara's members are also scheduled for a rotating strike on Friday, February 7th.

ETFO President Sam Hammond says "From ETFO’s perspective, fair contract talks must include: appropriate funding for Special Education; a strategy to address classroom violence; maintaining our internationally recognized Kindergarten program; fair hiring practices; class sizes that meet the needs of elementary students; and compensation that keeps up with inflation."

Provincial officials say the union is really focused on compensation.

