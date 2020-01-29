Public elementary teachers' union and provincial government back at bargaining table
The public elementary teachers' union and representatives for the provincial government are being called back to the bargaining table.
Today's meeting with a government appointed mediator will be the first time the two sides have come face-to-face in over a month.
If the talks don't got well, all Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario members will take part in a province wide strike on Thursday, February 6th while Niagara's members are also scheduled for a rotating strike on Friday, February 7th.
ETFO President Sam Hammond says "From ETFO’s perspective, fair contract talks must include: appropriate funding for Special Education; a strategy to address classroom violence; maintaining our internationally recognized Kindergarten program; fair hiring practices; class sizes that meet the needs of elementary students; and compensation that keeps up with inflation."
Provincial officials say the union is really focused on compensation.
