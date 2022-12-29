Public Health Agency of Canada remains quiet on rules for travellers from China

The national public health agency says it's monitoring the COVID-19 situation in China, but gives no indication it's planning to follow the U-S by requiring that travellers from China be tested for the virus.



Beginning January 5th, travellers to the U-S from China will have to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before they travel and provide negative results before they board their flights.



The Public Health Agency of Canada says that any policy changes will be made in a travel health notice.



The agency says it already recommends anyone travelling abroad should practise enhanced health precautions, including the use of personal protective equipment, delaying travel and avoiding high-risk activities.



A notice regarding Chinese New Year posted December 23rd says the festivities in late January are expected to involve large crowds in China, elevating the risk of infection with COVID-19 or other diseases.