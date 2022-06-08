Public Health Agency of Canada warning travellers to be extra careful because of monkeypox

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the spread of monkeypox.



The virus, typically only found in West and Central Africa, has cropped up around the world with cases in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain and more than two dozen other countries.



To see so many cases unrelated to travel from those African regions is very unusual.



The government has issued a level two travel health notice to encourage people travelling outside Canada to take extra precautions.



The agency says travellers could find themselves subjected to isolation or other measures to limit the spread of the virus.



Monkeypox spreads mainly through close contact with the virus on other humans or objects such as bed linens.



While it can be fatal, it is most often not.