Public Health declares outbreak at Bethesda Home
Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a health care facility in Beamsville.
Niagara Region Public Health confirming the latest outbreak at Bethesda Home on Fly Road.
The organization provides support to people with special needs.
Currently, five long-term care homes in Niagara are experiencing outbreaks - The Woodlands of Sunset, The Henley House, Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland.
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole
-
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 'New, creative ways' of running jury trials required due to COVID-19. Superior Court orders Niagara police officer’s criminal charges reinstated. Drunk driver Marco Muzzo has second chance at parole today.