Public Health declares outbreak at Bethesda Home

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a health care facility in Beamsville.

Niagara Region Public Health confirming the latest outbreak at Bethesda Home on Fly Road.

The organization provides support to people with special needs.

Currently, five long-term care homes in Niagara are experiencing outbreaks - The Woodlands of Sunset, The Henley House, Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland.