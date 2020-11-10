Public Health looking to contact people who attended Halloween party in Niagara Falls

A Halloween party in Niagara Falls is under investigation and public health is trying to find people who attended it.

Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services are investigating cases of COVID-19 related to the party held at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham on Lundy's Lane on Saturday October 31st.

As part of contact tracing efforts, Public Health is asking attendees of the party who have not been contacted by Niagara Region Public Health to contact the COVID-19 Info Line for important information.

If you have not spoken to Public Health already please call 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074, press 7

